Donald R. Krouse, Jr.



York - Donald R Krouse, Jr., 52 year old of York, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, November 11, at the York Hospital in York, Pennsylvania. A private family remembrance will be held at a later date.



Donald R Krouse, Jr. was born on November 6, 1968 in York, Pennsylvania to Elsie (Vogelsong) Leathery and Donald R. Krouse Sr. He grew up in York, Pennsylvania. He spent the majority of his career in printing with corrugated boxes and product labels. Donald was a skilled and hard worker. Donald enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved cats.



He is survived by his companion Stacy Myers of seven years of York, Pennsylvania; son: Allen R. Krouse of California, Maryland; parents: Elsie Leathery of York, Pennsylvania, and Donald R. Krouse, Sr. of York, Pennsylvania; one sister: Julia R. Korick of York, Pennsylvania; one brother, Christopher Krouse of York, Pennsylvania; 2 grandchildren; other relatives and friends.









