Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Lauer Sr.


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Lauer Sr. Obituary
Donald R. Lauer, Sr.

Dover - Donald R. Lauer, Sr., 93, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Wava L. (Drawbaugh) Lauer with whom celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in September 2019.

Donald was born in Dover Township, April 17, 1926, son of the late Russell S. and Minnie M. (Myers) Lauer.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII. Donald was employed as a machinist for York Corrugating for 30 years, retiring in 1983. He was a member of Mount Royal United Methodist Church, former President of the International Association Machinist Union and the Fellowship Gun Club; and he volunteered for the Boy Scout Troup 158.

Survivors include two sons, Donald R. Lauer, Jr. and his wife, Shari of Spring Grove and Wade L. Lauer and his wife, Joan of Gettysburg; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. He was one of 11 brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -