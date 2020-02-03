|
|
Donald R. Lauer, Sr.
Dover - Donald R. Lauer, Sr., 93, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Wava L. (Drawbaugh) Lauer with whom celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in September 2019.
Donald was born in Dover Township, April 17, 1926, son of the late Russell S. and Minnie M. (Myers) Lauer.
He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII. Donald was employed as a machinist for York Corrugating for 30 years, retiring in 1983. He was a member of Mount Royal United Methodist Church, former President of the International Association Machinist Union and the Fellowship Gun Club; and he volunteered for the Boy Scout Troup 158.
Survivors include two sons, Donald R. Lauer, Jr. and his wife, Shari of Spring Grove and Wade L. Lauer and his wife, Joan of Gettysburg; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. He was one of 11 brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020