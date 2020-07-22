1/1
Donald R. Montgomery Jr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald R. Montgomery, Jr.

Mount Wolf - Donald R. Montgomery, Jr., 62, of Mount Wolf, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Marjorie (Gillette) Montgomery whom he married 16 years ago on July 17, 2004.

Donald was born February 22, 1958 in York and was the son of the late Donald R. Montgomery, Sr. and Mary Jane (Patterson) Montgomery.

He graduated in 1976 from York County Vo-Tech High School. He was employed by The YGS Group in York.

In addition to his wife, Marjorie, Donald is survived by two sons, Brandon Montgomery of York and Derek Montgomery and his companion Ashley Henderson of Idaho; his step-daughters, Natalie Wootton and her husband Bill of New Jersey and Emily Janowiak of York and his grand-daughter, Alaynah Montgomery. Donald was preceded in death by his grandson, Gavin Montgomery and his brother Darryll Frey.

Services and Burial for Donald will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.

To share memories of Donald please visit

www.diehlfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
always nothing but good memories with Donnie , his mom and dad...,
Glad to of had the chance growing up with such good people. It’s a sad day.
RIP Donnie, say high to Marry, Don, and Darryll.
Wilo
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved