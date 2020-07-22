Donald R. Montgomery, Jr.
Mount Wolf - Donald R. Montgomery, Jr., 62, of Mount Wolf, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Marjorie (Gillette) Montgomery whom he married 16 years ago on July 17, 2004.
Donald was born February 22, 1958 in York and was the son of the late Donald R. Montgomery, Sr. and Mary Jane (Patterson) Montgomery.
He graduated in 1976 from York County Vo-Tech High School. He was employed by The YGS Group in York.
In addition to his wife, Marjorie, Donald is survived by two sons, Brandon Montgomery of York and Derek Montgomery and his companion Ashley Henderson of Idaho; his step-daughters, Natalie Wootton and her husband Bill of New Jersey and Emily Janowiak of York and his grand-daughter, Alaynah Montgomery. Donald was preceded in death by his grandson, Gavin Montgomery and his brother Darryll Frey.
Services and Burial for Donald will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
