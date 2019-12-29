|
Donald R. "D.R." Thomas
Donald R. "D.R." Thomas, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was the loving husband of Virginia (Geist) Thomas with whom he shared 71 years of marriage. Born in York, he was the son of the late Spurgeon and Pauline Thomas.
D.R. graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1947 and was employed by White Rose Printing and Engraving for over 59 years prior to his retirement. He was also a church sexton for 30 years. D.R. was a member of First Baptist Church in York.
In addition to his loving wife Ginny, D.R. will be remembered by his daughters: Cynthia Zeitner, Patricia Godfrey, Carol Beaverson and Kathy Altland; 11 grandchildren, Aaron, Nicholas, Nathan, Jessica, Abigail, Matthew, Eric, Nichole, Dhani, Blair and Brady; 14 great-grandchildren, brothers James Thomas and Rodney Thomas and many nieces and nephews.
D.R. was pre-deceased by one daughter, Susan and one son, Michael; grandson Brian and a brother, Spurgeon (Tom).
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 with visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 at First Baptist Church, 3375 Druck Valley Rd, York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019