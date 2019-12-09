Resources
Rev. Donald Raymond Pederson Ltc

Rev. Donald Raymond Pederson, LTC

Rev. Donald Raymond Pederson, LTC, Retired Air Force Chaplain, age 83, died Friday, November 29, 2019 after complications from a brief illness at Memorial Hospital, York, PA. He was born in Westbrook, MN to Martin and Hilda Pederson and was recently widowed from his wife of 57 years, Ann.

Pastor Pederson was ordained in 1966 after completing his education at Luther Seminary, a Ministry for ELCA leader development and mission in Minnesota. He served congregations in Oregon, Minnesota, Missouri, Virginia and Florida. He also served as a hospital chaplain for the chemical dependency inpatient unit in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He was a veteran of the Vietnam era of the US Air Force, serving as a chaplain both home and abroad during the conflict and continued to serve in the Air Force reserves fully retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.

He is survived by his daughter Kristi Pederson of PA (grandchildren Andrew and Elena Pederson), son Mark Pederson (wife Katarina Pederson and grandchildren Sebastien and Gabriel) of NY and daughter Nadine Pederson of France. In addition, he is survived by three siblings, Judy, Jerry and LaDonna. His siblings Lloyd, Anna, Harriet and Alice predeceased him.

A Memorial Service will be held, Friday Dec. 13th at 4 PM. Salem Lutheran church, 99 York Road, Jacobus, PA 17407.

Contributions and Memorials may be given to Luther Seminary, Office of Seminary Relations, 2481 Como Ave. St. Paul, MN 55108. The Seminaries direct giving site for checks and credit cards is https://www.luthersem.edu/gifts/secure_gift.aspx

Internment for both Donald and his wife Ann will be Monday Dec. 16th at 1:30 PM at Ft Indiantown gap National Cemetary in Annville, PA with US Air Force providing a support to honor his service.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
