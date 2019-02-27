Services
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Eveler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Richard "Donnie" Eveler


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Richard "Donnie" Eveler Obituary
Donald "Donnie" Richard Eveler

Brogue - Donald "Donnie" Richard Eveler, of Brogue, was called home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 to be with the love of his life, at the age of 73. He was the loving husband of the late Erma Deanna (Flaharty) Eveler who went home to her Lord on October 29, 2015, with whom he celebrated 38 years of marriage.

He was born on October 15, 1945 in Brogueville, and was the son of the late Samuel A. and Grace N. (Haugh) Eveler. Donnie graduated from Red Lion High School, Class of 1964. In 1966 he went into the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam War where he was a Navy Seabee. He was a Legacy and Lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post # 1446 Red Lion where he was a charter member and past Commander, a member of the American Legion Post #543 of Red Lion and a member of the Headquarters Post # 945. Donnie enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking and being in the outdoors, but most of all, spending time with his family is what his cherished.

He leaves his three daughters, Teresa M. Lodrige and husband Richard of Thomasville, Tammy Haney and husband Leslie of Delta, and Angie Eveler and boyfriend Tommy of York. He was the loving grandfather of Alysha Murray and Jessica Mooney (Eric) and great grandfather of, Dustin, Corey, Henley, and Killian. Donnie leaves two sisters, Ruth Flaharty of Morrisdale, PA and Rae Miller of Airville, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel A. Eveler, Jr.

A Viewing will be on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Donnie will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor J. Scott Potts, officiating. Burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military rites offered by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

My life's been full, I savored much. Good friends, good time, a loved one's touch. Don't lengthen it now with undue grief. God wanted me now, He set me free.

In lieu flowers, contributions may be offered to: VFW Post # 1446, 815 S. Main Street, Red Lion, PA 17356

www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now