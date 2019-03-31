|
|
Donald Richard Pomraning
New Port Richey - Donald Richard Pomraning, age 70, passed away at Tampa General Hospital, with his family by his side, on March 8, 2019. He was the loving husband of Sally J. (Bailey) Pomraning; together they shared nearly 30 years of marriage and moved to New Port Richey, FL from Seven Valleys, PA three years ago to be closer to some of their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Don was born at York Hospital, PA on December 29, 1948 and was the son of the late Ralph and Dorothy (Miller) Pomraning. Don graduated from Kennard-Dale High School, served in the Army Reserves, worked for Throne Lumber in Fawn Grove, PA, Weyerhaeuser New Freedom, PA and retired from K&M Home Center, Loganville, PA after nearly 30 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He will be loved and sadly missed by his wife Sally; his children Charlie Lartz and wife Julie, Christine Lartz and companion Steve Ward, and Cheryl Abel and husband Rene; his grandchildren Angellina, Jessica, Chuck, Colton and wife Lauren, Tyler and wife Shaina, Ashley, Jesse, and JoAnna; and great-grandchildren Jayda, Devyn, Laila and Lillianna. He is also survived by his brother Garry Pomraning and wife Deb, sisters Diane Smithson and husband John, Jane Moser and husband Curtis; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronnie Pomraning, sister-in-law Millie, and brother Leslie Pomraning.
Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12pm-3pm at Stewartstown Fire Hall, 82 North Main Street, Stewartstown, PA 17363.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019