Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church
5152 Stone Church Road
Glenville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church
5152 Stone Church Road
Glenville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Ambrosius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald W. Ambrosius

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald W. Ambrosius Obituary
Donald W. Ambrosius

Glenville - Donald W. Ambrosius, 72 of Glenville, died Monday April 8, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Jacqueline E. (Reindollar) Ambrosius.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday April 10, 2019 at St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, with Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Wednesday at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements.

For an extended obituary, please see Geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now