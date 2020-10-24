1/1
Donald W. Immel
Donald W. Immel

Red Lion - Donald W. Immel, 87, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Hazel D. Immel, who passed away on June 17, 2012. The couple wed on December 31, 1955.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born on December 15, 1932 in Reading, he was the son of the late Walter M. and Elsie S. (Frederick) Immel. Donald was a salesman at AWI and later worked at York Volkswagen until his retirement.

Mr. Immel served our country for two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Donald was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in East Prospect. He enjoyed fishing, photography and playing baseball well into his senior years.

Mr. Immel is survived by his daughter, Cindy Workinger of York; two sons, Eric A. Immel and his wife, Karen of Red Lion and Dwayne L. Immel and his wife, Linda of East Prospect: ten grandchildren, Tammy Hirschhorn, Cathy Hirst, Brandy Meyer, Timothy Workinger, Justin Immel, Kyle Immel, Amanda Shaw, Emily Immel, Scott Conrad and Matt Conrad; nine great grandchildren, Miles Glatfelter, Zoie Rossbach, Chase Meyer, Carson Meyer, Ava Workinger, Jacob Immel, Connor Immel, Brayden Conrad and Travis Conrad; two great great grandchildren, Kolten Glatfelter and Cameron Rossbach; sister, Sharon Schein and her husband, Delroy of Elizabethtown; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Gary "Buddy" Workinger.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or Zion United Methodist Church, 1 N. Main St., East Prospect, PA 17317.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com








Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
