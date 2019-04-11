|
|
Donald W. Miller
Glen Rock - Donald W. Miller, 90, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late H. Marie (Burns) Miller.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, with his pastor the Rev. Katie Brantner, officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul (Hametown) Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sat.at the funeral home.
Mr. Miller was born on October 20, 1928, in Shrewsbury Township, a son of the late Daniel C. and Adalene R. (Gerbrick) Miller.
He graduated from Glen Rock High School in 1948 and was employed as a brick mason for over 34 years. He retired in 1986 from Witmer and McCoy Construction Company and prior to that had worked for Rhoads and Grove Mason Contractors.
Donald was a member of St. Paul (Hametown) Lutheran Church for over 50 years. He loved woodworking, gardening. He had bowled for many years on the Hametown Church team and played the Hawaiian Guitar.
He leaves a son, Robert E. Miller and his wife, Jane of Seven Valleys; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Barry B. Miller and great-grandson, Kellen Koller.
Memorial contributions may be made St. Paul (Hametown) Lutheran Church, 11894 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock, PA 17327.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019