Donald W. Witmer
RED LION - Donald W. Witmer, 75, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Darlene R. (Warner) Witmer to whom he was married for 49 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Thomas R. Osenbach. Viewings will be held from 6-8PM, Monday and from 10-11AM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Born November 18, 1943 in York, he was a son of the late Jim Witmer and Bettie (Norris) Shearer. He served in the United States Army.
He was employed with Tate Flooring in Red Lion where he retired from as a supervisor after 25 plus years of service.
Donald enjoyed cooking and being on the go. He loved traveling with his wife and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
Mr. Witmer is survived by one son, Ronald L. Witmer and wife, April of New Bridgeville; two daughters, Robin L. Tompkins and husband, Paul of Red Lion and Rana L. Saulisbury and husband, Randy of West York; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , In Memory of Donald Witmer, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, Pa 17603 or , In Memory of Darlene Witmer, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, Pa 16648.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019