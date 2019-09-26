|
|
Donald Weaver
York - Donald E. Weaver, age 70, went to be with his lord, while surrounded by his family, at York Hospital on September 24, 2019. He was the loving husband of Monell K. (Lee) Weaver; together they shared over 48 years of marriage.
Don was born in York on December 6, 1948 and was the son of the late Milton Weaver and the late Lillian (Geisler) Becker and her late husband Henry Becker. He graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1966 and proudly served his country overseas in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a respected carpenter and builder, having owned his own business for many years. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spring Grove. He was a longtime member of the West Manchester VFW Post # 7374, where he served as a Senior Vice Commander, Adjutant, and Chaplain, among other roles. He enjoyed volunteering with the Poppy sales and placing flags on veteran's graves in honor of Memorial Day and other holidays. Don had a strong faith in his Lord, he was a devoted husband and father and he cherished his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Monell; he is survived by his sons Shane Weaver and his wife Natasha of York and Donavan Weaver of Harrisburg; his grandchildren Madisyn, Colton, Ty and Cora. He is also survived by his brother Dean Weaver and his wife Kim of Abbottstown; his niece Jill and her husband Rob and two great nieces. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Scarlett.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday at 10:00AM at Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene, 400 Stillmeadow Lane., York PA 17404 with Pastor Josh Klinedinst officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in York with military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:00AM - 10:00 AM at the church. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don's memory may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York PA 17406.
Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019