Donald Weiser
Red Lion - Donald W. Weiser, age 85, passed away on February 23, 2020 at the Brunswick at Longstown. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy Lou (Smith) Weiser, who passed away in 1999. Together they shared over 42 years of marriage.
Donald was born in York on August 30, 1934 and was the son of the late Lawrence H. Weiser and Mary L. (Myers) Weiser. He graduated from West York High School and proudly served his country in the US Army and was honorably discharged. He worked as a Service Technician for Standard Register in York for many years and retired in 1996. After retiring he worked for PADE/Adesa Auto Auction. He was a former member of Christ United Methodist Church in Yoe and a former member of the Yoe Fire Co., where he served as Treasurer. He had a passion for Square Dancing and Polka Dancing. He was an avid Penn State Football fan, enjoyed traveling and cherished his beloved companion Spunky.
He is survived by his daughters Sharon Kelly and her husband Christopher of Red Lion and Lorie Heaps and her husband Mark of Dallastown; his grandchildren Collin and Austin Kelly, Matthew Heaps, Macy Zarger and her husband Casey. He is also survived by his brother Ronald Weiser and wife Janice, his sister Annette Wimer and niece Jodie.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 11:00AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402. He will be laid to rest following the service next to his wife at Yoe Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10:00AM-11:00AM at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail., York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020