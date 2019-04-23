|
|
Donna F. Peddicord
Elizabethtown - Donna F. Peddicord, 81, entered into rest Thursday April 18, 2019 at The Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. She was the wife of the
late Leo L. Peddicord.
A visitation will be 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 27 at Salem United Church of Christ, 24 N. Franklin St., Jacobus. The memorial service will begin at
5:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Kevin Becker officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with
the arrangements.
Mrs. Peddicord was born March 6, 1938 in Dallastown, a daughter of the late Robert M. and Frances E. (Eberly) Alwine. She had been employed
as a Travel Agent for 22 years with Yakes Travel. She served on many committees and sang with the choir at Salem UCC in Jacobus. Donna and Leo's hobby was traveling and they traveled the world.
Donna is survived by her children Debra A. Reimers and her husband Jonathan of New Holland, and Richard S. Peddicord and his wife Tracey S. of Red Lion;
6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Alwine of Tallahassee, FL; two sisters Cheryl Lutz of Sewell, NJ, and Kathy Shindler of York;
nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions (in lieu of flowers) may be made to Salem UCC 24 N. Franklin St. Jacobus, PA 17407
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019