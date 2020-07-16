Donna G. Senft
Dover - Donna G. Senft, 65, entered into rest at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at York Hospital.
Born October 25, 1954 in York, she was the daughter of the late John P. and Mildred L. (Hoffman) Senft.
Donna graduated from Dover High School in 1972. She retired from Dentsply in 2008 where she worked as an administrative assistant.
Donna was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Dover.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting.
Donna is survived by her distant cousin Charles Haas; her caregiver, Laura Grim, who stuck by her side for the past several years; her best friend, Marge Griffin; and her beloved cat, Cosmo.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend an outdoor service to celebrate Donna's life at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Calvary Lutheran Church (parking lot), 9 N. Main St., Dover. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Abigail Leese. Those in attendance will be encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be private in St. Paul's Union Cemetery in Stoverstown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 9 N. Main St., Dover, PA 17315; or York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com
to share condolences.