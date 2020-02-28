|
|
Donna J. Green
Annandale, NJ - Donna J. Green, 86, Annandale, NJ. Daughter to the late E. Mae and Hilliard F. Sunday. Preceded in death by her brother, H. Neal Sunday and an infant daughter, Holly J. Green. Survived by a daughter, Melissa A. & husband, Bill Donnelly of Dover, PA and a son, C. David & wife, Donna L. Green of Annandale, NJ. Also survived by grandchildren Zachary & Zane Donnelly, Maeve, Andrew, James & Maura Green and one great-grandson, Laith Donnelly. Donna was born at home on Bannister Street in 1933 and lived most of her life in York. She graduated from West York High School and York Junior College before becoming a homemaker and then working at the New York Wire Company for nearly 30 years. She was a beloved and dedicated mother who enjoyed catering and hosting cocktail, bridge, dinner and holiday parties for her family and friends. Graveside Memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Sunday family lot in Greenmount Cemetery, 721 Carlisle Avenue, York, followed by a luncheon at Box Hill Mansion at Regents' Glen Country Club, 1501 Copper Beach Drive, York.
Arrangements have been made by Martin Funeral Home in Clinton, NJ. 908-735-7180.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020