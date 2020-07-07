Donna J. Gross
Dover - Donna J. Gross, 86, entered into rest at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of Donald G. Gross. The couple celebrated 67 years of marriage on November 15, 2019.
Born May 26, 1934 in York, she was a daughter of the late Donald H. and Edna M. (Allison) Shorb.
Donna graduated from Dover High School in 1952. She was employed there for 28 years before retiring in 1997. She attended Lighthouse Baptist Church in Dover and was a member of Dover Historical Society.
Donna enjoyed playing cards with her husband in several card clubs. She took pride in her gardening and yardwork and was a skilled knitter and counted cross-stitcher. She also enjoyed antiquing with her husband, camping, going on road trips and traveling, especially to the beach, and spending time with her family, most particularly her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Donna is survived by two sons, Kelly E. Gross and wife, Linda and Steven M. Gross and wife, Jean, all of Dover; a daughter, Kendra S. Barringer and husband, Randy of Kingsland, GA; 11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Nancy Hoffman, Paul Shorb and Kay Sutphin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a service to celebrate Donna's life at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5005 Carlisle Rd., Dover. Burial will be private in Salem Union Cemetery. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Dr. Sterling Walsh, Jr. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
