Donna L. Cappello
York - Donna L. (Baker) Cappello, 81, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of the late Anthony J. Cappello, who died on May 1, 2019. The couple had been married for 54 years.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion. A graveside service will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd., York with Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder officiating.
Born on December 28, 1937 in Lavansville, she was a daughter of the late Harry W. and Mary P. (Walters) Baker.
Mrs. Cappello enjoyed polka dancing and traveling with her husband, animals, especially birds and loved to spend time with her family.
Mrs. Cappello is survived by her brother, Thomas Baker of Pittsburgh; three sisters, Patricia Bothell of York, Barbara Sucher and her husband, Paul of Rochester, NY and Linda Tall of Somerset; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Baker; and her brother, Randy Baker.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019