Donna L. Clark
DOVER - DOVER—Donna L. (Alwine) Clark, 72, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dennis L. Clark, Sr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 10AM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Officiating the service will be her son-in-law, Chris Krebs. Viewings will be held from 6-8PM, Friday and 9-10AM Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Born March 30, 1946 in York, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth ( Bolts) Alwine.
She was employed as a quality inspector for 40 years with Osram-Sylvania until her retirement in 2012.
Donna was a member of ladies auxiliary at both the W. York VFW Post #8951 and Shiloh American Legion Post #791.
Mrs. Clark is survived by one son, Dennis L. Clark II and his fiancée, Lonna Spelgatti of Dover; one daughter, Lori A. Krebs and her husband, Chris of Manchester; four grandchildren, Tiffany Steinour, Dennis A. Clark and wife, Brittney, Branden Clark and Christopher Clark; three great grandchildren; one brother, Gene W. Alwine of Hellam and ten nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . of Pa., 3001 Old Gettysburg Rd, Camp Hill Pa 17011.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019