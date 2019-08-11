|
Donna L. Daugherty
York - Donna L. (Dehoff) Daugherty, 84, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Marlin L. Daugherty.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin Street, Jacobus with her pastor, The Rev. Kevin L. Becker officiating. Viewings will be held from 7-9:00 PM Monday, August 12, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion and from 10-11:00 AM Tuesday at the Church. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery.
Born March 24, 1935 in York, a daughter of the late Allen W. and Esther E. (Hilderbrand) Dehoff; she retired from Anstine's Candy after 50 years of service. She was a longtime member of Salem UCC and enjoyed shopping, eating out and attending Hershey Bears games with her husband.
Mrs. Daugherty is survived by two daughters, Robin L. Tome of York and Amy J. Boyer and husband Charles, Jr. of Hellam; six grandchildren, Matthew Tome, Katrina Tome and her significant other Robert Shy, William and wife Lacey Tome, Caleb and wife Jess Daugherty, Lacey Boyer and her significant other Dustin Merritt, and Brittany Boyer; 11 great grandchildren, Madison, Alex, Asi?H, Brooklyn, Zara, Gabriel, Nyla, Jurnee, Violet, Rivers, Keirsten; a brother, William Dehoff of Red Lion; and two sisters, Arlita Sharp of Red Lion and Joyce Zinn of Coopersburg, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Courtney Boyer; three brothers and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem UCC, 24 Franklin St., Jacobus, PA 17407.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019