Donna L. (Graybill) Kapsia


1951 - 2020
Donna L. (Graybill) Kapsia Obituary
Donna L. (Graybill) Kapsia

Monson - Donna L. (Graybill) Kapsia, 68, passed away January 16, 2020, surrounded by the love of family and friends. Donna was born September 8, 1951 in York, PA to the late Stanley M. and Helen L. (Holland) Graybill. She was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and later continued her education to become a Registered Nurse. She retired from Wing Memorial Hospital after many years of service. She was a beloved nurse, admired and respected by all her patients, Doctors and staff. Donna loved her animals and the Farm she shared with them. She also had a love of antiques and shared that passion with her husband, Frank Kapsia of Wintergarden Auction of Monson.

Donna leaves her husband, Frank G. Kapsia; three brothers James Graybill and his wife Diane of Battle Ground, WA, Phillip Graybill and his wife Delores of Dover, PA, Lonnie Graybill of York, PA as well as many friends and her dogs "Peaches" and "Champion". In addition Donna was predeceased by her sister-in-law Nan Graybill in November 2019

Donna's arrangements have been entrusted to Lombard Funeral Home of Monson. A celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to D'Amour Center for Cancer Care 280 Chestnut St 6th FL, Springfield, MA 01199. For online condolences please visit www.lombardfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
