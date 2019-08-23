|
Donna L. Laughman
Glen Rock - Donna L. (Shreve) Laughman, 60, of Glen Rock, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was the wife of Warren S. Laughman, to with whom she celebrated a 14th wedding anniversary on November 23, 2018.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Jacob's Stone Church Cemetery, Glenville.
Donna was born on March 18, 1959 in Baltimore and was a daughter of the late Roy and Ruth J. (Maynor) Everett.
She had worked as home care person with the Visiting Angels and as a teacher at the former Kid's Country Day Care in Glen Rock. She had also drove school bus with the former Bill Rohrbaugh Charter Service in Manchester, MD.
She loved to go traveling and camping, mostly at the Shady Grove Campground in Denver, PA.
Besides her husband, she leaves, her children, Nathaniel C. Laughman of Glen Rock, Jason Etgen of Kansas, Jennifer M. Etgen of Shippensburg, Kimberly A. Etgen of McSherrystown, Stephanie E. Gaultney (John) of Loganville, and Jonathan M. Laughman (Rebecca) of Glen Rock; 11 grandchildren, brothers and sisters, David Shreve (Mary) of Hanover, Debbie Thate (Rodger) of Carney MD, Brenda Ratliff (Ricky) of Romney, WV, Bo Shreve (Lisa) of Harrison, PA, Robin Preston of Baltimore, Carol Makin (Keith) of Dundalk, MD, Sheila Shreve of Kentucky and Tammy (Ed) Griffin of Jacksonville, FL; also her "fur babies" Itty Bitty and Mia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019