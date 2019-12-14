Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Donna M. Fishel

Donna M. Fishel Obituary
Donna M. Fishel

Red Lion - Donna M. (Hivner) Fishel died on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Manor Care South. She was the wife of Evans N. Fishel to whom she married on October 5, 1963. They spent more than 56 years in marriage.

Donna was born on June 10, 1939, the daughter of the late N. Chauncy and Nora (Gibson) Hivner in Windsor. She graduated from Red Lion Area High School in 1957 and worked for Dr. John Welsh for six years until she became a mother in 1964. She was a mother and homemaker until 1980 when she started working with her husband as a CSA at H. N. Fishel & Associates until her retirement in 2002. She then found her dream job, working part-time for R. Norris and Co. Fine Jewelers until 2010.

Donna was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and Sunday School and taught Pre-K Sunday School classes for 13 years. She was a Past President of the Red Lion BPOE No. 1592 Ladies Auxiliary.

In addition to her husband, Donna is the mother of two sons and one daughter; David N. and wife Shelley (Smith) Fishel, Douglas E. Fishel and Dee A. and husband Carl Bowles; six grandchildren, Brittany Krouse, Lauren Jimenez, Paige Fishel, Grace Fishel, Riley Bowles and Parker Bowles; and three great grandchildren, Bentley and Addison Krouse and Ariella Way. She was preceded in death by a sister, V. Lucille Hengle.

A service to remember Donna will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. A visitation will be held from 10-11:00 AM Saturday at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to York SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 in honor of Donna.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 14, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020
