Donna M. (Terrell) Hoachlander
Donna M. (Terrell) Hoachlander

West Manchester Twp. - Donna M. (Terrell) Hoachlander, 56, of York, was called Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Jeffrey L. Hoachlander for 36 years.

Mrs. Hoachlander was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 14, 1964 and was the daughter of Antoinette (Brown) Koller and the late Arthur Donald Terrell.

Donna retired from Verizon after 32 years of service and most recently worked for Weis Markets. She was known as one who enjoyed working and being active. She loved being in the outdoors, especially being on the beach and in the past riding motorcycles with her husband. The most important things to Donna were the times spent with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and her faithful dogs.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her daughter, Annie Miller and her husband, Kevin; son, Jeffrey D. Hoachlander; three grandchildren, Arielle, Ava, and Alivia; and her three dogs, Lily, Cooper and Harley. She is also survived by her sister, June Ream; nephews, Jordan Ream and Justin Dise, as well as her aunt, Lillian Martin. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Elsie Burke, whom she was very close to.

Following cremation, a memorial service to honor Donna's life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 10th at Friendship Community Church, 3380 Fox Run Rd., Dover, PA 17315, with Pastor Logan Ames officiating. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Saturday, beginning at 10:30 AM until the start of the service.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of the arrangements.

To share condolences please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
