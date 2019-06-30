Resources
Donna M. Kohler


1938 - 2019
Donna M. Kohler Obituary
Donna M. Kohler

York - Donna M. Kohler, 80, passed away June 26, 2019 at her residence. Born on December 19, 1938 in York, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn Diehl.

Donna enjoyed spending time with her family and camping. She was an avid bingo player, loved to ride her motorcycle and enjoyed a good arm wrestle.

Donna leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Mike Kohler and Jason Kivel; daughter, Crystal Naill; grandchildren, Tabitha Kohler, Cameron Kohler, Sierra Kivel, Brian Kivel, Brianna Naill and Casey Naill; two great grandchildren, Caleb and Carson; and her beloved dog, Nipsy.

The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 30, 2019
