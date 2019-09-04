Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
Donna M. Yohe


1948 - 2019
Donna M. Yohe Obituary
Donna M. Yohe

York - Donna M. Yohe, 70, entered into rest Saturday August 31, 2019 at Manor Care Dallastown.

A visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Yohe was born October 21, 1948 in York, a daughter of the late John Gordon, Sr., and Ima Grace (Kretsinger) Shorb. She was a 1966 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and was a self-employed ceramics maker.

Donna is survived by her children Angela M. Yohe and Jeffrey W. Yohe; grandchildren; brother and sisters Rita Maurer and her husband Dana, Sherry McDonald and her husband Patrick, and John G. Shorb and his wife Carol; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial White Rose Hospice 2870 Eastern Blvd., York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
