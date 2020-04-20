Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Donna Marie Anderson

Donna Marie Anderson Obituary
Donna Marie Anderson

York - Donna Marie (Williams) Anderson, age 53 was called home on Wednesday April 15, 2020. Born in Raleigh, NC on March 28, 1967.

Donna is the daughter of the late Mae Catherine (Jones) Simmons and the late Robert Earl Williams.

Donna was raised in York PA and graduated from York County Vo-Tech.

Donna's kids, grandkids and family were always number one in her life. She had the undeniable ability to reach people in a deep loving and positive way. Donna was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her 3 children; Shannon, Theadric, Syiesha Williams, 12 grandchildren, 3 siblings; Rosa, Earl, April Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
