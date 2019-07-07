|
Donna Marie Tawney
York - Donna Marie (Williard) Tawney, age 70, of York, died peacefully at home, Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born in Ashland on March 27, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Roy Williard and the late Anna (Snyder) Sanders.
Donna had a career as an executive secretary. She was a gifted artist, bringing to life many oil paintings and sketches. She enjoyed sewing and loved to play "Scrabble." Her main love in life was her family. She cherished time with her children and grandchildren, especially during the Christmas Season, where she would always give the "best gifts." Donna was a member of The Abudant Life Center in York and the Red Lion Area Senior Center.
Donna is survived by her children, Robyn M. Wolfe, and her husband Chris of Shippensburg, Amanda T. Williams, and her husband Kyle of Palm Harbor, FL, Petty Officer 1st Class Michael J. Tawney of Moore, OK, Thomas M. Tawney, and his wife Rachel of Denver, CO, her sister Linda Williard of Lemoyne, and her brother David Williard, and his wife Maggie of Arlington, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Anna, Tia, Donna, Gabe, Christian, Michael (MJ), Calista, Matthew and Coen, and her great-grandson Xander.
A memorial service to celebrate Donna's life will be held at 11:00am on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 West Market Street, York with the family officiating. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna's memory may be made to The Jed Foundation (protecting emotional health/www.jedfoundation.org), 6 East 39th Street, Suite 700, New York, NY 10016 or https://donate.jedfoundation.org.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 West Market Street, York, PA 17404. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 7, 2019