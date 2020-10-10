1/1
Donna R. Kleiser
Donna R. Kleiser

York - Donna R. Kleiser, 81, of York, died October 7, 2020 at York Hospital. Born in Craley on December 11, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Myrtle E. (Ritz) Axe.

She graduated from Red Lion High School in 1956.

Donna was a bookkeeper for her son's car dealership.

She is survived by a daughter, Teresa Eisentraut of Middletown, MD; two sons, Timothy B. Kleiser of York and Steven L. Kleiser of York; and four grandchildren: Jason, Zachary, Katrina and Hailey. She is also survived by her two remaining sisters, Nancy Leipart and Yvonne Axe.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
