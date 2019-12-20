|
Donna Rae Jacoby Becker
York - Donna Rae Jacoby Becker passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York.
Donna was born in York on Dec 10, 1938. She had just celebrated her 81st birthday at Shady Maple in Lancaster County where she enjoyed a free smorgasbord.
She was the daughter of the late Jessie E (Berkstresser) and Leroy W Jacoby and the loving wife of Rodger E Becker until his death in 2004.
Donna was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School, class of 1956. She was class treasurer and served on the homecoming court. She retired from Associated Wholesalers in York as an executive assistant. She was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church where she was a Deacon and a member of the Senior Women's Group. She facilitated countless outings for them. She also volunteered at the Strand Capital as an usher.
Donna enjoyed crafts and especially needle point. One year she made individual Christmas stockings for everyone in her family. She loved to travel and made extended trips to France, Spain and the western United States. She and her husband lived in Brazil for several years when he worked for Caterpiller. For over 35 years, they and their children, spouses and grandchildren fished the Atlantic Ocean from Maryland to North Carolina. Donna was never one to say no to an adventure. She had just returned from Williamsburg, VA.
She was a member of two card clubs and loved playing games, anything from dominos to Bonanza. Her one card club has been playing since 1956 (and boy are their arms tired!).
Donna always had a smile on her face and would do anything for anyone. She truly was one of God's nicest creations. She will be sorely missed by her family because she was the one who hosted the summer picnics and holiday dinners. She held us all together.
On a lighter note, she was famous for losing things. Keys, cell phone, glasses, passport and even pie pans, which was the worst because she made the best pumpkin pies in the county.
Donna is survived by her children Craig A Wagner and his wife Carol of Red Lion, Rebecca J Wagner and her partner Tom Coulson of York, Rodger E Becker and his partner Bev Arvin of York and Phillip M Becker and his wife Debbie of Monroe Twp, NJ. Four grandchildren, Christopher S Englar who had breakfast with her every Saturday and fixed all her computer problems, Chad M Becker of York, Phillip M Becker Jr and Kelly Becker of Reading , PA as well as a great-grandson Tyler of Reading, PA. Also her brother Rodney L Jacoby and his wife Karen, a nephew, a niece and several cousins.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 AM followed by a memorial service at 11 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road, York, PA with the Rev. Dr. Stephens G. Lytch officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, Wellspan York Health Foundation, 50 N Duke St, York, PA 17401 or to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019