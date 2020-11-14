Donna SipesWrightsville - Donna E. Sipes, 68, of Wrightsville, PA, entered peacefully into God's eternal care of her Lord and Savior on November 12, 2020, in her home.Born July 31, 1952, in Spring Grove, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Stine) Baney.Donna most enjoyed spending time with her family especially her five grandchildren. She also enjoyed planting flowers and doing crossword puzzles.As a member of LCBC, Manheim, PA, she was active as a greeter and a leader in the AWANA program. She was a graduate of Spring Grove High School. She was employed at KBA Motter Printing Press for 18 ½ years and at Kohls for 13 years.Donna is survived by her husband Edward E. Sipes of 47 years. daughter Sarah E. Emig, and husband Marcos Emig, Lancaster, PA, grandchildren Micah, Jeremiah, Gaven and son Stewart W. Sipes, Wrightsville, PA grandchildren Brody, Savannah; brother, Barry L. Baney of Hanover, PA; two sisters, Bonnie Craley of Dallastown, PA,, Delores Sweitzer of York, PA and a half-brother, Barry L. Anderson of Mount Wolf, PA. She was preceded in death by a sister Connie Cullinson.A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at LCBC (York Campus) located at 951 N Hills Road, York, PA 17402, A viewing from 9:00am to 10:00am followed by a celebration of life service. Burial will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens York, PAIn lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donna's memory to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.