Donna Smuck

Donna SmuckYork - Donna R. Smuck, 81, of York, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Larry L. Smuck, Sr. Born in Wrightsville on July 6, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Verna (Wambaugh) Young.Donna was a member of Faith United Church of Christ. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.She is survived by a son Jody L. Smuck and his wife Pam of York, daughter Jennifer Doudrick and her husband John of York, son Larry L. Smuck, Jr. and his wife Laura of York, daughter Heather Morrison and her husband Kirk of Dallastown; nine grandchildren Andrew, Jason, Jessica, Jenna, Hunter, Hanna, Brianna, Katie and Emily; four great grandchildren; and three sisters Sue Ross, Peg Kopp and Linda Howell. She was preceded in death by a daughter Lisa Trout.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York with Rev. Ron Oelrich officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith United Church of Christ, 509 Pacific Ave., York, PA 17404.