Donnamay Marie (Kreeger) Yarnell
Dallastown - Donnamay Marie (Kreeger) Yarnell, of Dallastown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, (on the same day as her brother, Earl), at 10:24 pm at Manor Care Dallastown at the age of 78. She was the wife of the late Harvey Yarnell, who entered into rest in 1985.
She was born in Chanceford Township, on October 30, 1941, and was the daughter of the late John F. and Margaret M. (Berkenheiser) Kreeger. Donnamay was a homemaker and she enjoyed the NASCAR races, and she was especially a fan of the Earnhardt's. No one was permitted to talk during the NASCAR race.
Donnamay leaves behind her three sisters, Phyllis Keller of California, Suzy Kreeger of Red Lion and Judy Livingston of Spry, and a brother, Ray Kreeger of York, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Earl Kreeger whom she fondly referred to as "Brother", Tony Kreeger, Edward Kreeger and Connie Rose Kreeger.
Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Donnamay and Earl will have a combined service, on Friday, July 10th, with visitation to begin at 10 am and the service to begin at 1 pm, at 104 West Main Street, in Dallastown, with Rev. David K. Shultz, pastor of Winterstown United Methodist Church in Felton, officiating. Burial for Donnamay will be private and at the convenience to the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Donnamay, can be offered to: York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406..
