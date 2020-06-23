Dora L. Senft
Dora L. Senft

York - Dora L. Senft, age 34, of York, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Born October, 22, 1985 in York, she was a daughter of James J. Senft, and his wife Susan, of York, and Sherri L. Weaver, and her husband Cleatus, of York. She was homemaker, and was also a caretaker for her mother.

In addition to her parents, Miss Senft is survived by four children, Brayden, Mason, Cortlin, and Easton; a brother, Zachary Weaver, of York; and a sister, Courtney Senft, of York.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Friday, June 26, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church of York, 150 Jefferson Ave, York, PA 17401, with The Rev. Luis Vazquez, officiating. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Not One More, PO Box 95, Dover, PA 17315.

Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Michelle Loesch
Friend
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michael Sawor
Friend
Shawn and Michele McHugh
Family
