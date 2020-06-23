Dora L. Senft
York - Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Grace Lutheran Church of York, 150 Jefferson Ave, York, PA 17401. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.