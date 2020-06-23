Dora L. Senft
Dora L. Senft

York - Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Grace Lutheran Church of York, 150 Jefferson Ave, York, PA 17401. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church of York
Funeral services provided by
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020
June 22, 2020
Michelle Loesch
Friend
June 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michael Sawor
Friend
June 22, 2020
Shawn and Michele McHugh
Family
