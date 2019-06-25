Dorcas E. Brenneman



West Manchester Twp - Dorcas E. Brenneman, age 89, of West Manchester Township, York, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown. She was the wife of the late Daniel A. Brenneman.



Born November 26, 1929 in Shiloh, she was a daughter of the late Charles A. and Bertha Mae (Bupp) Bentzel. Mrs. Brenneman felt the greatest joy when spending time with her family.



Mrs. Brenneman is survived by a daughter, Carol B. Walsh of Newtown, PA; two sons, Thomas A. Brenneman, and his wife Christine of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, and Daniel A. Brenneman of Roscoe, Illinois; five grandchildren, Katherine, Nathan, Nicholas, Natalie and Adrienne; and three great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Zachary, and Leonardo. In addition to her much loved and devoted husband Daniel, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Roseberry; three brothers, Richard, Ivan, and Phillip; and her sister, Mary.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with the Rev. Stanley Reep, officiating. Visitation will be 4-6:00 PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay Street, Newtown, PA 18940 in memory of Dorcas E. Brenneman.



Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 25, 2019