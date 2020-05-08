Services
To be announced at a later date
Private
Greenmount Cemetery
Private
Greenmount Cemetery
Dorcas Marie Slenker


1923 - 2020
Dorcas Marie Slenker Obituary
Dorcas Marie Slenker

York - Dorcas Marie Slenker, 97, of York, PA died peacefully in her sleep on May 7, 2020 at the home of her loving daughter Judy Vasellas. Dorcas was born February 27, 1923 in York. She is predeceased by her late husband of 74 years, Charles Albert Slenker, 96, of York, PA.

Dorcas was a homemaker and a volunteer for the Blind Center in York for over 50 years. She was a graduate of West York High School and was very involved in St. James Lutheran Church in West York.

When her children were young, the phrase "stay-at-home-mom" didn't exist. It was usual for women to stay home with the children while their husbands worked. But even by the standards of the era, Dorcas was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. The love of her life was all of the grandkids. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help.

Survivors include her three children, Chuck Slenker and his wife, MaryEllen of Bradenton, FL, Judy Vasellas and her husband, John of York, PA and Kathy Shenk and her husband, David of Port Orange, FL. Dorcas was also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren and 8 Great Great Grandchildren and 7 step grand children

Private services and burial will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Greenmount Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank those who have extended emotional support during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 25 North Adams Street, York, PA 17404.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020
