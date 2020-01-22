|
Doreen Marie Hessler
Surrounded by family on January 18, 2020 DOREEN MARIE HESSLER; loving mother of Ashlee, Brittany and Tyler Hessler and Bailey; dear daughter of the late Donald and Dorothea Anderson.
Doreen will always be remembered for having many interests and passions. She worked many years for McCormick and Company as a Descriptive Sensory Panelist assisting the company achieve just the right taste for many of our favorite foods. Doreen loved to express her creative side when crafting with several groups and also enjoyed playing Bunco with friends. While relaxing at home she enjoyed watching games shows, such as Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud and during football season, she could always be found cheering on her favorite football team, The Baltimore Ravens. She loved growing her ever loved collection of snowmen, however one of her greatest loves was vacationing on the beach in the Outer Banks with her family every summer.
The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, January 24, 3-5pm and 7-9pm and on Saturday, January 25, 3-4:00 pm with a Celebration of Doreen's life at 4:00 pm.
Interment Private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020