Dorene Bennett
Spring Grove - Dorene L. (Smallwood) Bennett, age 54, passed away at home, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of James A. Bennett.
Dorene was born on March 21, 1965 and was the daughter of Richard E. and the late Jolene L. (Markey) Smallwood. Dorene graduated from Penn State, and went to work as a Training Coordinator for Walmart before retiring in July of 2019. Dorene spent most of her life as a homemaker, taking care of her family. She enjoyed helping others and spent some of her free time teaching Sunday School at Lighthouse Baptist Church, and helping with the Children's Miracle Network.
In addition to her husband James, Dorene is survived by her son Alexander E. Bennet; her stepchildren Adam C. and Craig A. Bennett; her 3 grandchildren; and her father Richard E. Smallwood. She is also survived by her brother Darren E. Smallwood; her aunts Karen S. Spangler and husband Robert, and Sally Markey. She was preceded in death by her daughter Katherine Bennett; her mother Jolene L. (Markey) Smallwood; and her uncle David Markey.
A funeral service in celebration of Dorene's life will be held on Thursday at 6:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA 17362, with Pastor Sterling Walsh and Pastor Frank Miller officiating. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 4:00-6:00PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorene's memory can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 235 St Charles Way #250, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019