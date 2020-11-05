1/1
Doris A. Hess
1918 - 2020
Doris A. Hess

York - Doris A. (Loucks) Hess entered into rest Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home with her son present, at the age of 101 years, 3 months. She was the wife of the late John R. Hess, Sr. whom she married on March 24, 1940.

Doris was born December 11, 1918 in York, the youngest child of the late Paul C. and Ada A. Messinger Loucks. She was a wife, home maker and Mother and always ready to help any family or friend. In her youth, she was a member of Messiah Lutheran and later Yorkshire UM Church.

Doris is survived by her son John R. Hess, Jr. and his wife Hillary, of York, 6 nieces and nephews, their families and sister-in-law Verna Dick. Doris was preceded in death by brother Russell Loucks, sisters Gladys Snyder and Thelma Zeigler Brown, and nephews Ronald Snyder and Daniel Zeigler.

A graveside service will held Tuesday, November 10th at 2pm at Mt. Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mt. Rose Ave. in York with Pastor Ray Christman of Hospice & Community Care officiating. Meet at the Mt. Rose Ave. entrance right before 2pm and proceed to the grave site.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in memory of Doris Hess, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or at love to the rescue.org.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Home, East York is assisting with the arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Rose Cemetery, Meet at Mt. Rose Ave. entrance right before 2 pm
