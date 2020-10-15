1/
Doris A. (Mason) Kemp
1930 - 2020
Doris A. (Mason) Kemp

Glen Rock - Doris A. (Mason) Kemp. 90, of Glen Rock, passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Alfred C. Kemp, Jr.

A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday October 17, 2020, at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main St., Glen Rock, Due to COVID-19 requirements, a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks are required. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hanover Street, Glen Rock, with Rev. Michael Dubsky officiating.

Mrs. Kemp was born on October 3, 1930 in Baltimore, a daughter of the late Herbert L. and Margaret Butler.

She retired from Jerry's Chevrolet in Parkville MD, where she was employed as a Office Manager for many years. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Baltimore and was an avid sports lover having watched many sporting events on TV.

Doris is survived by three sons, David Wayne Kemp and wife Vonnie of Glen Rock, James C. Kemp of Parkville MD, and Gregory M. Kemp and wife Sandra of Stewartstown; six grandchildren, Jodi Halpin, Sarah DiLello, Gregory Kemp, Jr, Jeremy Kemp, Geoffrey Kemp, and Julie Kemp; five great grandchildren, Sophia Kemp, Emma DiLello, Cooper and Conner Halpin, and Hannah DiLello; and a step brother, Herbert L. Butler Jr. of Lousby MD. She was predeceased by two grandsons, Matthew and Daniel Kemp and a sister Catherine Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund c/o York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., Second Floor, York, PA 17401.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
