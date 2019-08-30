Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Salem United Methodist Church
458 Salem Church Road
Windsor, PA
View Map
Doris A. Winters


1932 - 2019
Doris A. Winters Obituary
Doris A. Winters

York - Doris Arlene (Frey) Winters, 86, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Carl J. Winters, Sr.

Born on September 23, 1932 in Richmond, PA, she was a daughter of the late Elwood and Erma P. (Weaver) Frey. Doris was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, where she was involved in the choir and a board member. Doris retired from The Flinchbaugh Company, now known as The Olin Company.

Doris is survived by a son, Scottie Winters and wife, Jackie; a daughter, Jean Leber; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; a brother, Allen Frey and wife, Stella; 2 sisters, Darlene Tyson and husband, Harry, and Diane Mundis and husband, Richard; a daughter-in-law, Evelyn Winters, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a son, Carl J. Winters, Jr.

A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church, 458 Salem Church Road, Windsor, PA 17366. Officiating will be Rev. Ann Overmiller. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a . Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019
