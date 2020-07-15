Doris B. WardYork - Doris Ward, 92, of York, PA, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro, Delaware.Born February 11, 1928 in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard O. and Lessie (Yocum) Beaver and the sister of the late Howard O. ("Mike") Beaver. Jr. Doris was the wife of the late Donald L. Ward and mother of Jeffrey Ward (Sharon) and the late Cynthia Huyett (Richard). She leaves behind five grandchildren: Jennifer Huyett Schroeder (Chris), Julie Huyett-Oldham (Mark), Amy Huyett, Justin Ward (Tracy), and Sarah Ward Fatula (Robert) as well as seven great grandchildren. She was also beloved by nieces, nephews and her extended family.She resided in York, Pennsylvania until her recent illness.Doris graduated from Mt. Penn High School, Abington Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and was very proud that she was able to then earn a bachelor's degree from Elizabethtown College while working full-time and raising a family. She was an instructor at York Hospital School of Nursing and, later in her career, a diabetes educator for York Hospital. Doris was one of the first people in the United States to become a Certified Diabetes Educator and was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She was the consummate professional and touched many lives throughout her career in education.Doris loved her family, Eastminister Presbyterian Church, her friends and bingo. Community service was very important to her as evidenced by her years of service at the church especially with the Stephen Ministry, the York Fair first aid tent and other community events. She was especially proud of having donated over 100 pints of blood.A private graveside service to celebrate her life will be held Thursday July 16, 2020 at Ebenezer Cemetery (Covenant Church Cemetery) in Lebanon, PA with the Rev. Dr. Stephens Lytch officiating.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road, York, PA 17402.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.