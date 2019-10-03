|
Doris Blouse
Red Lion - Doris (Schnetzka) Blouse, 93, formerly of Red Lion, PA left her earthly home with her daughter in Monroe, GA and went to her eternal home with Jesus on Mon Sep 23, 2019, Mrs Blouse was the widow of James A. Blouse. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Schnetzka Germick of Monroe, GA where she resided for the last 4 years. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren. Greg Blouse, Jr of York, PA, Todd Germick of Plant City, FL, Theresa Germick Murphy of Monroe, GA, and Travis Germick of Gainesville, GA. She was blessed to be able to create five generations with 12 great grandchildren and four great great grandsons and expecting another. She has two surviving sisters, Phyllis Tarbert, York and Shirley Rubenstein of Dallastown.
She was preceded in death by her son Gregory Blouse, her husband James, parents Charles and Beulah Downs Schnetzka, sisters Pauline King, Alma Young, and brother Richard Schnetzka.
Mrs Blouse was visually impaired all her life and went totally blind 8 years ago. She was a talented guitar player and she could sing and yodel with the best of the best. She helped her husband with his farm for nearly 50 years, and loved everyone she met.
There will be a memorial service in GA on October 11 at 11 am at her church, The Praise Center 1857 US 78, Monroe, GA 30655 with Pastor Russell Davis officiating, and one in PA, at a convenient date for the family.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to AGAPE HOSPICE, 1395 Marietta Parkway, Bldg 700, Ste 730, Marietta, GA 30067
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019