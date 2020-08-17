Doris E. (Smith) Roelke
York - Doris E. (Smith) Roelke, 87, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital.
There will be no service per Doris's wishes. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born in York on March 23, 1933, Doris was the daughter of the late Byron H. and Irene (Myers) Smith. Ms. Roelke was a kiln operator for many years under Pfaltzgraff pottery and she also worked for Medusa Cement.
Doris was a member at the West York VFW #8951 as well as the Vikings Athletic Association.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Jeff Roelke and his wife, Karen of York; two daughters, Janet Raffensberger and her husband, Jack II of York, and Nancy Taylor and her husband, William of Scottsdale, Arizona; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard Smith, Charles Smith and companion, Connie, Byron Smith and his wife, Nina; her sister Charmaine Adams; and Doris' companion Joe Fuller. Doris was preceded in death by her brother John "Champ" Smith; and sister Clara " Lousie " Raffensberger.
Memorial contributions can be made in Doris' honor to the charity of your choice
.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com