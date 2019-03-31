|
Doris E. Saylor
Hallam - Doris Elizabeth (Frey) Saylor, 91, passed away at 7:15 am on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation in York, Pennsylvania.
She was the daughter of the late William and Pauline (Freed) Frey, born January 20, 1928 in York. Doris was the loving wife of Ivan E. Saylor, celebrating their 67th anniversary in September 2018. Doris was mother to Daniel Saylor and wife, Kimberly, David Saylor and Adrianne (Saylor) Kokiko and husband, Jay. Grandmother to Danielle Miller, Kory Saylor, John Kokiko and Luke Kokiko. She is also survived by two great grandsons, a great granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 7 sisters and 4 brothers.
Doris graduated from Hallam High School in 1946, attended beauty school and owned and operated Doris Saylor Beauty Salon for over 30 years in Hallam. She was a member of the Canadochly Evangelical and Reformed Church for 34 years, where she participated in many groups including the Jolly Group. Doris enjoyed reading, gardening and refinishing old furniture.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 am at Canadochly Evangelical and Reformed Church, 4845 E. Prospect Road, York, PA 17406. Officiating will be Pastor William Baral. A visitation will be from 10-11 am, prior to the service. Burial will be private at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Canadochly Evangelical and Reformed Church.Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019