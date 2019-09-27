Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
York - Doris E. (Forry) Weitkamp, 92, went home to be with her Savior in Heaven on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at York Hospital

Doris was born in York on April 25, 1927, daughter of the late Roy and Nettie (Reever) Forry. She was the wife of the late Donald "John" B. Weitkamp.

Doris is survived by three children, Rodney J. Weitkamp, Debbie S. Higgins and her husband, Mike, and Joseph D. Himes and his wife, Stephanie, all of York; four grandchildren, Dennette Reed and her husband Matt, Corey Higgins and his wife Ann Marie, Stephen Higgins, and Emily Weitkamp; two great grandchildren, Chase and Makenzi Reed; and her sister, Betty Horn of York. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna L. Fauth and her sister, Ruth Klinefelter.

Doris graduated from Hallam High School, Class of 1945. She enjoyed reading, tending to her flowers, watching sports (especially Penn State) and game shows, feeding the birds, squirrels and deer, and cleaning. She had a strong faith and was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Hellam. She loved her family; her faith and her family were the most important things in her life. She LOVED spending time with all her kids, grandkids and granddogs. She also loved going to her grandkids sporting events and cheering them on.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, with the Rev. Jason Guillaume officiating. There will be a visitation on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Mount Rose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
