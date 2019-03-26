|
Doris E. Witta
YORK - Doris E. Witta, 87, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Pappus House.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30am, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. Officiating the service will be her pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ken Loyer. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30am, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Greenmount Cemetery.
Born March 30, 1931 in York, she was a daughter of the late Herbert R. Witta, Sr., and Catherine M. (Boring) Witta.
She was employed with Standard Register for 35 years as a collator operator until her retirement.
A member of Spry Church, she was a fan of the York Revolution, Baltimore Orioles and Penn State. She also enjoyed playing tennis.
Ms. Witta is survived by three brothers, Herbert R. Witta, Jr., of York, James A. Witta and his wife, Darlys of Noblesville, Indiana and G. Michael Witta and his wife, Barbara of York; nine nieces and nephews, Kathy, Ryan, Steve, Angie, Debra, Steve, Linda, Karen and Tom. She was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Janet Witta and a niece, Cindy.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, Pa 17402.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019