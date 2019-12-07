|
Doris Forry
Spring Grove - Doris Romaine (Senft) Forry, age 93, passed away at home, on December 5, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Lester R. Forry; who passed away in 1990.
Doris was born in York on May 3, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Lloyd Senft and Lucy Mae (Senft) Senft. She was a longtime member of Littlestown United Church of Christ, Spring Grove VFW Auxiliary and the Nashville Fire Company. Doris was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and a friend. She cherished her family and loved to play Bingo.
She is survived by her children Terry Forry, Jeffrey Forry and his wife Kathy, Peggy Weyant and her husband Blair, Randy Forry and his wife Pat, Kathy Shafer and her husband Bill and Gregory Forry his wife Tracy and 42 Grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Dale Senft, James Senft, Lloyd Senft, Ronald Senft, Gary Senft and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Richard, Tyrus and Robert Senft and her sister Lucy Jane Griffin.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday at 11:00AM am at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362 with Pastor Craig Arentz officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband following the service at Spring Grove Cemetery. Viewings will be held on Tuesday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover PA 17331
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019