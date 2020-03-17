|
Doris Givens
York - Doris L. Givens, 98, of York, died on March 14, 2020 at her home. Born in York on January 8, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Wuertner) Brockman.
After graduating from William Penn Senior High School in mid-1940, Doris attended Mt. Sinai's ICHAN School of Medicine and upon completion of her studies, joined the United States Navy until her discharge as a commissioned Lieutenant in 1946. She furthered her education at Columbia University's programs in physical and occupational therapy, where she graduated in 1949. She returned home to work for the Visiting Nurses Assoc. of York for the remainder of her career. She married the love of her life Edward on April 14, 1951. She dedicated herself to the service of others, both in her life as an avid church goer and volunteer, as well as, her chosen profession as a nurse and caregiver to any in need.
She is survived by he daughter Julia A. Givens of York, a grandson Edward M. Gurtizen, great granddaughter Zaidee Hale and a nephew Richard Brockman and his wife Rose.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Avenue, York. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery entrance at 10:45 am.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail N., York, PA 17406 or to Villalobos Rescue Center in memory of Doris.
Thanks to all of the loving men and women of Visiting Angels of York and of Grane Hospice.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020